Canoe EIT Income Fund (EIT_UN:CA) Announces $0.10 Dividend

Canoe EIT Income Fund (NASDAQ:EIT_UN:CA) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 11th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, November 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th.

