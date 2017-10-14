Canaccord Genuity Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Just Eat PLC (JE)

Just Eat PLC (LON:JE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. They currently have a GBX 680 ($8.94) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 7.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 895 ($11.77) target price on shares of Just Eat PLC in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 730 ($9.60) target price on shares of Just Eat PLC in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Just Eat PLC in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat PLC in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat PLC in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 730.07 ($9.60).

Shares of Just Eat PLC (JE) opened at 732.50 on Thursday. Just Eat PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 495.07 and a 12 month high of GBX 758.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 680.53 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 640.75. The company’s market cap is GBX 4.95 billion.

In related news, insider David Buttress sold 784,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 636 ($8.36), for a total transaction of £4,990,367.64 ($6,561,093.40).

Just Eat PLC Company Profile

Just Eat plc is a United Kingdom-based operator of digital marketplace for takeaway food delivery. The Company’s segments include the UK, Australia & New Zealand, Established Markets and Developing Markets. The Established Markets includes Benelux, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Norway and Switzerland.

