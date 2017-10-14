Camden Property Trust (CPT) versus The Competition Head to Head Review

Camden Property Trust (NYSE: CPT) is one of 44 publicly-traded companies in the “Residential REITs” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Camden Property Trust to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.6% of Camden Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.0% of shares of all “Residential REITs” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Camden Property Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of shares of all “Residential REITs” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Camden Property Trust and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Camden Property Trust $897.76 million $506.29 million 21.05 Camden Property Trust Competitors $635.77 million $353.96 million 0.78

Camden Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Camden Property Trust is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Camden Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Camden Property Trust pays out 67.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Residential REITs” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.3% and pay out 119.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Camden Property Trust has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Camden Property Trust and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Camden Property Trust 0 5 9 0 2.64 Camden Property Trust Competitors 171 1114 1162 30 2.42

Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus target price of $92.64, suggesting a potential downside of 1.56%. As a group, “Residential REITs” companies have a potential upside of 7.30%. Given Camden Property Trust’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Camden Property Trust has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Camden Property Trust and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Camden Property Trust 46.10% 13.17% 6.81% Camden Property Trust Competitors 18.54% 5.04% 1.96%

Risk and Volatility

Camden Property Trust has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Camden Property Trust’s peers have a beta of 0.57, suggesting that their average stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Camden Property Trust beats its peers on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned interests in, operated, or were developing 159 multifamily properties, which consisted of 55,366 apartment homes across the United States. The Company also owns land holdings, which it may develop into multifamily communities. The Company’s properties consist of mid-rise buildings or two and three story buildings in a landscaped setting and provide residents with a range of amenities common to multifamily rental properties. The 152 operating properties in which the Company owned interests and operated, as of December 31, 2016, averaged 953 square feet of living area per apartment home. As of December 31, 2016, 137 of its operating properties had over 200 apartment homes.

