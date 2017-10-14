Cambridge Financial Group Inc. Has $6.75 Million Stake in Western Digital Corporation (WDC)

Cambridge Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,184 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 8,640 shares during the period. Western Digital Corporation comprises approximately 3.6% of Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital Corporation were worth $6,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Western Digital Corporation by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Western Digital Corporation by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,571 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Western Digital Corporation by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Western Digital Corporation by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,689 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Western Digital Corporation by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ WDC) traded up 2.38% on Friday, hitting $87.80. The stock had a trading volume of 5,325,440 shares. Western Digital Corporation has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $95.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.45. The company has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.52 and a beta of 1.24.

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.42. Western Digital Corporation had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Western Digital Corporation will post $12.40 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Western Digital Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 156.25%.

WDC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Western Digital Corporation in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Vetr raised shares of Western Digital Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.46 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Western Digital Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Western Digital Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Western Digital Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.35.

In other Western Digital Corporation news, CFO Mark P. Long sold 17,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total transaction of $1,597,907.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,025,225.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Cordano sold 9,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total value of $834,228.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,687,403.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,246 shares of company stock worth $11,323,928 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Western Digital Corporation Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation (Western Digital) is a developer, manufacturer and provider of data storage devices and solutions that address the needs of the information technology (IT) industry and the infrastructure that enables the proliferation of data in virtually every industry. The Company’s portfolio of offerings addresses three categories: Datacenter Devices and Solutions (capacity and performance enterprise hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise solid state drives (SSDs), datacenter software and system solutions); Client Devices (mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, client SSDs, embedded products and wafers), and Client Solutions (removable products, hard drive content solutions and flash content solutions).

