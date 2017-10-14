Cambridge Financial Group Inc. Has $5.37 Million Holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN)

Cambridge Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the quarter. Nordstrom comprises approximately 2.9% of Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Nordstrom worth $5,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 46.2% in the second quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. now owns 112,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after purchasing an additional 35,467 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 17.4% in the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 168.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,831,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $87,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,685 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 5.0% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 71,988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 50.0% in the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 600,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,942,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE JWN) traded up 0.14% on Friday, reaching $42.65. 1,424,273 shares of the company traded hands. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.53 and a 52-week high of $62.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.50 and a 200 day moving average of $45.79. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.85.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 71.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post $2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp set a $55.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Cowen and Company restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Nordstrom from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.77.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc is a fashion specialty retailer in the United States. The Company’s segments include Retail and Credit. As of March 20, 2017, the Company operated 344 the United States stores located in 40 states as well as an e-commerce business. The Company also offers its customers a variety of payment products and services, including credit and debit cards.

