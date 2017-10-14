Callaway Golf Company (ELY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Group LLC

Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Jefferies Group LLC in a report released on Thursday. They presently have a $18.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.76% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 26th. Aegis initiated coverage on Callaway Golf in a research note on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Callaway Golf currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.31.

Shares of Callaway Golf (ELY) opened at 13.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.17. Callaway Golf has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $14.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.04 and its 200-day moving average is $12.83.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $304.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.70 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 18.09%. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post $0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Oliver G. Brewer III sold 131,884 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $1,755,376.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 291,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,520.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark F. Leposky sold 31,691 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $443,674.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 68,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,802. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 281,113 shares of company stock valued at $3,792,388. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Callaway Golf by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 8,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 3,426 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Callaway Golf by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 11,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 4,726 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Callaway Golf by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf in the 2nd quarter valued at about $194,000. Institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company designs, manufactures and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags and other golf-related accessories. The Company has two segments: the golf clubs segment and golf balls segment. The golf clubs segment consists of its woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, and Odyssey putters. This segment also includes other golf-related accessories, royalties from licensing of its trademarks and service marks and sales of pre-owned golf clubs.

