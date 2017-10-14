Calix, Inc (CALX) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calix, Inc (NYSE:CALX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Calix is a global leader in access innovation. Its Unified Access portfolio of broadband communications access systems and software enables communications service providers worldwide to transform their networks and become the broadband provider of choice to their subscribers. “

CALX has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Calix from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Calix from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a hold rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Calix in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $6.00 price target on shares of Calix and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.50.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) opened at 5.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s market cap is $279.20 million. Calix has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $8.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.21.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.15). Calix had a negative net margin of 12.72% and a negative return on equity of 30.33%. The company had revenue of $126.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Calix’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Calix will post ($1.21) EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CALX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 27.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 610,268 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after buying an additional 132,305 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Calix in the first quarter valued at about $134,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 7.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,413 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 120.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 220,731 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 120,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 9.4% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. 64.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Calix

Calix, Inc provides broadband communications access systems and software for fiber- and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers (CSPs), to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers. The Company enables CSPs to provide various services, from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services, over legacy and next-generation access networks.

