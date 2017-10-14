California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 54,400 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 766,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 54,400 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.18% of Cousins Properties worth $6,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CUZ. Timber Hill LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 22,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 207.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 16,432 shares during the period.

CUZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 price objective on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America Corporation lifted their price objective on Cousins Properties from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.10.

Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) opened at 9.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.89. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12 month low of $7.09 and a 12 month high of $9.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.06.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.68 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 49.99%. Cousins Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post $0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties Incorporated is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company’s segments include Office, Mixed-Use, Other, Atlanta, Austin, Charlotte, Orlando, Tampa, Phoenix and Other. It develops, acquires, leases, manages and owns primarily Class A office properties and opportunistic mixed-use developments in Sunbelt markets with a focus on Georgia, Texas and North Carolina.

