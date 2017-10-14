California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 13,560 Shares of Weibo Corporation (WB)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,560 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.05% of Weibo Corporation worth $6,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WB. Catamount Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Weibo Corporation during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Weibo Corporation during the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Weibo Corporation by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Weibo Corporation by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in Weibo Corporation during the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. 19.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Weibo Corporation alerts:

Weibo Corporation (WB) opened at 99.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.37 and its 200 day moving average is $77.55. Weibo Corporation has a one year low of $40.12 and a one year high of $108.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.91 and a beta of 2.57.

Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The information services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Weibo Corporation had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $253.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Weibo Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Weibo Corporation will post $1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WB shares. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Weibo Corporation in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weibo Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Weibo Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 7th. Barclays PLC set a $100.00 price target on shares of Weibo Corporation and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target (up from $102.00) on shares of Weibo Corporation in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Weibo Corporation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.28.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/california-public-employees-retirement-system-acquires-13560-shares-of-weibo-corporation-wb.html.

Weibo Corporation Company Profile

Weibo Corporation is a social media platform for people to create, distribute and discover Chinese-language content. The Company provides ways for people and organizations to publicly express themselves in real time, interact with others on a global platform and stay connected with the world. It operates in two segments: advertising and marketing services and other services.

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.