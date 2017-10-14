Cairn Energy PLC (CNE) Price Target Lowered to GBX 230 at Deutsche Bank AG

Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 230 ($3.02) in a report published on Friday morning. Deutsche Bank AG currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 228 ($3.00) price objective on shares of Cairn Energy PLC in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. GMP Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Cairn Energy PLC in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays PLC restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.16) price objective on shares of Cairn Energy PLC in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Macquarie restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 242 ($3.18) price objective on shares of Cairn Energy PLC in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC decreased their price objective on Cairn Energy PLC from GBX 300 ($3.94) to GBX 225 ($2.96) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 243.94 ($3.21).

Shares of Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) traded up 0.67% during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 196.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,439,613 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 183.55 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 187.34. Cairn Energy PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 164.28 and a 12 month high of GBX 250.60. The company’s market cap is GBX 1.13 billion.

In other news, insider Peter Kallos acquired 10,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 181 ($2.38) per share, with a total value of £19,877.42 ($26,133.87).

Cairn Energy PLC Company Profile

Cairn Energy PLC (Cairn) is a United Kingdom-based independent oil and gas exploration and development company. The Company’s portfolio is focused on approximately three geographical regions, such as North West Europe, the Atlantic Margin and the Mediterranean. Cairn has exploration and appraisal assets in the Atlantic Margin, North West Europe and the Mediterranean, and core development assets in the North Sea.

