CA Inc. (CA) Shares Bought by Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC

Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CA Inc. (NASDAQ:CA) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,972 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,909 shares during the quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CA were worth $5,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CA. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CA by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of CA by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CA by 419.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of CA by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of CA by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of CA in a report on Sunday, September 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of CA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of CA in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of CA in a report on Monday, August 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.88.

CA Inc. (CA) traded down 0.12% during trading on Friday, reaching $33.88. 1,136,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.76. The firm has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.83. CA Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.01 and a 12 month high of $36.54.

CA (NASDAQ:CA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. CA had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CA Inc. will post $2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other CA news, insider Ayman Sayed sold 18,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total value of $606,994.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 120,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,902,764.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Elster sold 166,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $5,375,193.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,108,744.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 286,056 shares of company stock valued at $9,330,507. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About CA

CA, Inc (CA) is engaged in providing software solutions enabling customers to plan, develop, manage and secure applications and enterprise environments across distributed, cloud, mobile and mainframe platforms. The Company operates through three business segments: Mainframe Solutions, Enterprise Solutions and Services.

