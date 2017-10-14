CA Inc. (CA) Position Held by Dreman Value Management L L C

Dreman Value Management L L C continued to hold its position in CA Inc. (NASDAQ:CA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,912 shares of the technology company’s stock at the end of the second quarter. Dreman Value Management L L C’s holdings in CA were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CA. Koch Industries Inc. boosted its position in CA by 2,222.6% during the 2nd quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 361,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 345,877 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CA by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,893,000 after buying an additional 5,909 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CA by 453.4% during the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 9,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 7,707 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak lifted its holdings in shares of CA by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 23,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA lifted its holdings in shares of CA by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 26,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 67.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of CA in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of CA in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Citigroup Inc. raised their price objective on CA from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded CA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.88.

CA Inc. (NASDAQ CA) traded down 0.12% on Friday, hitting $33.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,136,138 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.76. CA Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.01 and a 52 week high of $36.54.

CA (NASDAQ:CA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. CA had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 18.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CA Inc. will post $2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CA news, EVP Jacob Lamm sold 16,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $546,874.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,483 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,406.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ayman Sayed sold 12,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total value of $415,894.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,683,244.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 286,056 shares of company stock valued at $9,330,507 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

CA Company Profile

CA, Inc (CA) is engaged in providing software solutions enabling customers to plan, develop, manage and secure applications and enterprise environments across distributed, cloud, mobile and mainframe platforms. The Company operates through three business segments: Mainframe Solutions, Enterprise Solutions and Services.

