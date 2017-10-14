Burford Capital Limited (BUR) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 19th

Burford Capital Limited (LON:BUR) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Burford Capital Limited (BUR) opened at 1110.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,096.86 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 957.03. Burford Capital Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 425.10 and a 52-week high of GBX 1,250.00. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 2.31 billion.

BUR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Burford Capital Limited in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,310 ($17.22) price objective for the company. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,148 ($15.09) price objective on shares of Burford Capital Limited in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,322 ($17.38) price objective on shares of Burford Capital Limited in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. N+1 Singer restated an “under review” rating on shares of Burford Capital Limited in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Numis Securities Ltd restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.78) price objective on shares of Burford Capital Limited in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,113.80 ($14.64).

Burford Capital Limited Company Profile

Burford Capital Limited is a global finance company focused on law. The Company provides investment capital, investment management, financing and risk solutions with a focus on the litigation and arbitration sector. The Company’s segments include provision of litigation investment, provision of litigation insurance, exploration of new initiatives related to application of capital to the litigation and arbitration sector until such time as those initiatives mature into full-fledged independent segments and investment management activities.

