Burberry Group plc (BRBY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday. They currently have a GBX 1,900 ($24.98) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($21.69) price objective on shares of Burberry Group plc in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays PLC reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.98) price objective on shares of Burberry Group plc in a report on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC Holdings plc boosted their price objective on Burberry Group plc from GBX 1,580 ($20.77) to GBX 1,680 ($22.09) and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Burberry Group plc from GBX 1,550 ($20.38) to GBX 1,600 ($21.04) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted their price objective on Burberry Group plc from GBX 1,650 ($21.69) to GBX 1,775 ($23.34) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,719.55 ($22.61).

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) opened at 1892.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,785.70 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,726.71. The company’s market cap is GBX 8.23 billion. Burberry Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,360.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 1,908.00.

In other news, insider Christopher Bailey sold 174,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,797 ($23.63), for a total transaction of £3,127,678.50 ($4,112,120.04).

Burberry Group plc Company Profile

Burberry Group plc is a manufacturer, wholesaler and retailer of luxury goods. The Company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks. The Company’s segments include retail/wholesale and licensing. The Retail/wholesale segment is engaged in the sale of luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees, prestige department stores globally and multi-brand specialty accounts.

