Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR) Receives $17.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.33.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLDR. BidaskClub upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. FBR & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Get Builders FirstSource Inc. alerts:

In other Builders FirstSource news, major shareholder Jll Partners Fund V. Lp sold 13,482,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $218,006,802.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Griffin sold 17,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $297,133.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,041.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,645,368 shares of company stock worth $220,735,138 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $352,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $465,000. 1st Global Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 13,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp now owns 280,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,300,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/builders-firstsource-inc-bldr-receives-17-33-average-price-target-from-brokerages.html.

Shares of Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) traded down 1.64% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.39. The stock had a trading volume of 531,673 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.67. Builders FirstSource has a 1-year low of $9.04 and a 1-year high of $18.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 2.09.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 43.83% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource will post $1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc is a supplier and manufacturer of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional contractors, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The Company’s operating segments include Northeast, Southeast, South and West. As of December 31, 2016, it operated at 400 locations in 40 states across the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.