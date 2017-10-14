Buffington Mohr McNeal Increases Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.8% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 9.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,052,000 after acquiring an additional 7,975 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 42.6% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 81,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the period. 65.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Cowen and Company set a $147.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. UBS AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.98.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) traded down 0.29% during trading on Friday, reaching $136.43. 4,106,625 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.20. The company has a market capitalization of $366.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 0.78. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.32 and a 52 week high of $137.52.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The company had revenue of $18.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post $7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Dominic J. Caruso sold 82,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.72, for a total transaction of $11,291,841.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 226,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,993,466.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paulus Stoffels sold 102,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.14, for a total transaction of $13,672,412.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 230,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,667,733.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which is engaged in the research and development, manufacture and sale of a range of products in the healthcare field. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices. Its primary focus is products related to human health and well-being.

