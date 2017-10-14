Buffalo Wild Wings, Inc. (BWLD) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Buffalo Wild Wings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWLD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Buffalo Wild Wings’ shares underperformed the industry year to date. Its earnings and revenues have been mostly missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing 11 quarters. Moreover, comps have been under pressure due to the choppy restaurant sales environment. Notably, the menu price increases made by the company might affect traffic trends in the near term, thereby further weighing on traffic. Nevertheless, various innovative initiatives undertaken like menu innovation, promotional and value offerings, roll-out of loyalty program and delivery, enhancement of digital capabilities along with international expansion should aid in sales growth. The move to try small, fast food style stores given consumers inclination toward to-go and in-home dining experiences also bodes well. Still, higher traditional chicken wing prices along with other rising costs are anticipated to keep profits under pressure.”

BWLD has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS AG set a $155.00 price objective on Buffalo Wild Wings and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush reiterated a hold rating on shares of Buffalo Wild Wings in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a buy rating and set a $145.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of Buffalo Wild Wings in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Cowen and Company reiterated a market perform rating and set a $110.00 price objective (down from $150.00) on shares of Buffalo Wild Wings in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a market perform rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down from $148.00) on shares of Buffalo Wild Wings in a research note on Saturday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Buffalo Wild Wings currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $135.65.

Buffalo Wild Wings (NASDAQ:BWLD) opened at 102.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.55 and its 200-day moving average is $128.81. Buffalo Wild Wings has a 12 month low of $95.00 and a 12 month high of $175.10. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.83.

Buffalo Wild Wings (NASDAQ:BWLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.35). Buffalo Wild Wings had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $500.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Buffalo Wild Wings’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Buffalo Wild Wings will post $4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director International Master F. Marcato purchased 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $109.71 per share, for a total transaction of $998,361.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Buffalo Wild Wings by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. FNY Managed Accounts LLC purchased a new stake in Buffalo Wild Wings during the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Buffalo Wild Wings by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Buffalo Wild Wings by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Buffalo Wild Wings by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Buffalo Wild Wings Company Profile

Buffalo Wild Wings, Inc is the owner, operator and franchisor of restaurants. As of December 25, 2016, the Company’s made-to-order menu items included 16 sauces and five seasonings, ranging from Sweet BBQ to Blazin. The Company’s restaurants offer 20 to 40 domestic and imported beers on tap, including craft brews, and a selection of bottled beers, wines and liquor.

