Brokers Offer Predictions for Range Resources Corporation’s Q3 2017 Earnings (RRC)

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Group issued their Q3 2017 earnings per share estimates for Range Resources Corporation in a report released on Monday. Jefferies Group analyst M. Lear anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter. Jefferies Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Range Resources Corporation’s Q4 2017 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $565.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.08 million. Range Resources Corporation had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 0.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.35) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RRC. Scotiabank set a $35.00 target price on shares of Range Resources Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Range Resources Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets set a $35.00 target price on shares of Range Resources Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Range Resources Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lowered their target price on shares of Range Resources Corporation from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.89.

Range Resources Corporation (RRC) opened at 19.44 on Thursday. Range Resources Corporation has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $39.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.35 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.87 and a 200-day moving average of $22.29.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Range Resources Corporation by 480.0% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 4,640 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its position in shares of Range Resources Corporation by 26.4% in the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 4,746 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Range Resources Corporation by 1.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,065 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc raised its position in shares of Range Resources Corporation by 24.5% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 6,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors Netherlands B.V. increased its position in Range Resources Corporation by 166.2% during the second quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors Netherlands B.V. now owns 6,088 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the period. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Range Resources Corporation news, Director Steffen E. Palko bought 15,000 shares of Range Resources Corporation stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $252,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,358.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary Ralph Lowe bought 10,000 shares of Range Resources Corporation stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $179,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,179.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $449,800. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Range Resources Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.01%.

Range Resources Corporation is an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil company. The Company is engaged in the exploration and production of natural gas, NGLs and oil in the United States. It is engaged in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located primarily in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

