Brokers Issue Forecasts for Scor SE’s FY2017 Earnings (SCRYY)

Scor SE (OTC:SCRYY) – Analysts at Jefferies Group issued their FY2017 earnings estimates for Scor SE in a report issued on Tuesday. Jefferies Group analyst P. Kett expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.13 per share for the year. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Scor SE’s FY2018 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Scor SE (OTC SCRYY) opened at 4.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.61. Scor SE has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $4.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.07.

Scor SE Company Profile

SCOR SE is engaged in providing life and non-life reinsurance. The Company’s segments include SCOR Global P&C (Non-Life) and SCOR Global Life (Life). The Company’s divisions include SCOR Global P&C, SCOR Global Life and SCOR Global Investments. The Company’s Non-Life segment is divided into four business areas: Property and Casualty Treaties; Specialty Treaties; Business Solutions (underwriting of large corporate accounts), and Business Ventures and Partnerships.

