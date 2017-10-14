Brokers Issue Forecasts for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd.’s FY2017 Earnings (KL)

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) – Analysts at Desjardins lifted their FY2017 earnings estimates for shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a note issued to investors on Thursday. Desjardins analyst R. Ray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.69. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

KL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Thursday, September 7th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st.

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE KL) opened at 13.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.58. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 12 month low of $4.74 and a 12 month high of $13.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.008 dividend. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.71%.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of gold properties. The company owns and operates five underground gold mines, including the Macassa mine, the Holt mine, and the Taylor mine in Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine in Victoria and the Cosmo Mine in Northern Territory, Australia, as well as four milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

