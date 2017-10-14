Brokers Issue Forecasts for Express Scripts Holding Company’s FY2020 Earnings (ESRX)

Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) – Investment analysts at William Blair raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Express Scripts Holding in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $7.38 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.48.

Express Scripts Holding (NASDAQ:ESRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks' consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Express Scripts Holding had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $25.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $25.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The business's revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Express Scripts Holding in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Express Scripts Holding from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. BidaskClub cut Express Scripts Holding from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Express Scripts Holding in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Express Scripts Holding from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.45.

Express Scripts Holding (NASDAQ:ESRX) traded down 0.92% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,729,017 shares. Express Scripts Holding has a 12 month low of $56.82 and a 12 month high of $77.50. The stock has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.87 and a 200-day moving average of $62.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Express Scripts Holding by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in Express Scripts Holding by 20.0% in the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Express Scripts Holding in the first quarter valued at $121,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Express Scripts Holding by 8.1% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Partners Fund LP acquired a new stake in Express Scripts Holding in the first quarter valued at $138,000. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Everett Neville sold 1,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total value of $71,501.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,903.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Phyllis S. Anderson sold 578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total value of $36,489.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,758.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,641 shares of company stock valued at $357,317 over the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Express Scripts Holding Company Profile

Express Scripts, Inc is a pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company in North America, offering a range of services to its clients, which include health insurers, third-party administrators, employers, union-sponsored benefit plans, workers’ compensation plans and government health programs. It operates in two segments: PBM and Emerging Markets (EM).

