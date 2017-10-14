Brokerages Set United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) Price Target at $127.80

Shares of United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $127.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UTHR shares. ValuEngine raised United Therapeutics Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics Corporation in a report on Friday, September 8th. TheStreet downgraded United Therapeutics Corporation from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. BidaskClub raised United Therapeutics Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United Therapeutics Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th.

In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 1,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $157,620.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,742.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total value of $77,998.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,111.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,060 shares of company stock worth $2,160,854. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in United Therapeutics Corporation by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 122,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,583,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in United Therapeutics Corporation by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in United Therapeutics Corporation by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in United Therapeutics Corporation by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in United Therapeutics Corporation by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period.

United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) traded up 0.20% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.51. 166,834 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.26. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 1-year low of $110.90 and a 1-year high of $169.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.49.

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($4.86). The company had revenue of $444.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.53 million. United Therapeutics Corporation had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.42 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Corporation will post $10.60 EPS for the current year.

About United Therapeutics Corporation

United Therapeutics Corporation is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of chronic and life-threatening conditions. The Company markets and sells four commercial therapies in the United States to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH): Remodulin (treprostinil) Injection; Tyvaso (treprostinil) Inhalation Solution (Tyvaso); Orenitram (treprostinil) Extended-Release Tablets (Orenitram); and Adcirca (tadalafil) Tablets (Adcirca).

