Brokerages Set Pretium Resources, Inc. (PVG) PT at $15.50

Shares of Pretium Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 price objective on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Thursday. CIBC upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS AG upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Pretium Resources by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 25,401 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its holdings in Pretium Resources by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,691,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,826,000 after acquiring an additional 319,200 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Pretium Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $413,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Pretium Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pretium Resources during the 1st quarter worth $294,000. 43.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pretium Resources (PVG) traded down 1.31% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,559,801 shares. The company’s market capitalization is $2.18 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.16 and its 200-day moving average is $9.41. Pretium Resources has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $12.53.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc is a Canada-based exploration and development company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The Company’s projects include Brucejack Project and the Snowfield Project, both of which are located in northwestern British Columbia.

