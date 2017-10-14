Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.60.

CBT has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised Cabot Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cabot Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. ValuEngine cut Cabot Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. J P Morgan Chase & Co raised Cabot Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Cabot Corporation in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company.

Get Cabot Corporation alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/brokerages-set-cabot-corporation-cbt-pt-at-60-60.html.

In other Cabot Corporation news, insider Hobart Kalkstein sold 3,881 shares of Cabot Corporation stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.39, for a total value of $207,206.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,825.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Cabot Corporation by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 703,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,151,000 after acquiring an additional 131,109 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Cabot Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at $432,000. KCG Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Cabot Corporation by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. now owns 7,508 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cabot Corporation by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 799,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,722,000 after acquiring an additional 237,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Cabot Corporation by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 68,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after acquiring an additional 15,829 shares in the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cabot Corporation (NYSE CBT) traded up 0.24% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.73. The company had a trading volume of 188,943 shares. Cabot Corporation has a 12-month low of $47.99 and a 12-month high of $61.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.85 and its 200-day moving average is $54.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.09.

Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $705.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.16 million. Cabot Corporation had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cabot Corporation will post $3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cabot Corporation

Cabot Corporation is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The Company operates through four business segments: reinforcement materials, performance chemicals, purification solutions and specialty fluids. Reinforcement materials’ rubber grade carbon blacks are used to enhance the physical properties of the systems and applications in which they are incorporated.

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.