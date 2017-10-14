Brokerages Set Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) Target Price at $38.50

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BAH shares. Bank of America Corporation downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Cowen and Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation in a report on Monday, June 26th. Drexel Hamilton downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $39.67 to $27.47 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Jefferies Group LLC downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) opened at 38.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.37. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a 52-week low of $29.67 and a 52-week high of $39.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 1.30.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation had a return on equity of 48.35% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post $1.92 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Brokerages Set Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) Target Price at $38.50” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/brokerages-set-booz-allen-hamilton-holding-corporation-bah-target-price-at-38-50.html.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation news, insider Horacio Rozanski sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $1,080,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $337,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,407 shares of company stock valued at $5,434,430 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation in the second quarter worth about $255,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation in the second quarter worth about $277,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation by 73.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 537,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,022,000 after acquiring an additional 228,253 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation by 51.7% in the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,700,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation by 12,218.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,305,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation is a holding company. The Company is a provider of management and technology, consulting and engineering services to the United States and international governments, corporations and not-for-profit organizations. The Company’s client base includes government, commercial and international clients.

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.