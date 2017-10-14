Brokerages Set Bio-Techne Corp (TECH) PT at $126.33

Shares of Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $128.75.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Techne Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank AG set a $132.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne Corp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bio-Techne Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Techne Corp in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) traded down 1.84% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.65. 123,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Bio-Techne Corp has a 52 week low of $95.68 and a 52 week high of $124.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.93 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.23.

Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $156.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.25 million. Bio-Techne Corp had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Analysts predict that Bio-Techne Corp will post $3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Karen A. Holbrook sold 1,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $128,912.07. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,261.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,359 shares of company stock worth $164,632. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TECH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Corp by 14,548.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,500,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $355,820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476,540 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Corp by 334.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,188,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,603,000 after acquiring an additional 914,554 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Corp by 174.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 731,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,962,000 after acquiring an additional 465,398 shares during the period. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne Corp during the 2nd quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Corp by 222.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 342,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,220,000 after acquiring an additional 236,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Techne Corp

Bio-Techne Corporation develops, manufactures and sells biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. The Company operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Clinical Controls and Protein Platforms. The Biotechnology segment develops, manufactures and sells biotechnology research and diagnostic products, such as cytokines, growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies and related reagents, across the world.

