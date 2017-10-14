Brokerages Set $10.00 Price Target for Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) (ELP)

Shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) (NYSE:ELP) have earned an average broker rating score of 2.50 (Hold) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL)’s rating score has improved by 37.5% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus target price of $10.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) an industry rank of 173 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ELP. Citigroup Inc. upgraded shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc cut shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE ELP) traded down 1.53% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.01. 518,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.22 and its 200 day moving average is $8.77. Companhia Paranaense de Energia has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $11.94.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) by 165.6% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 14,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) during the second quarter worth about $130,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) during the second quarter worth about $135,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) by 50.2% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) during the second quarter worth about $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia is engaged in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity in the Brazilian State of Parana. The Company also provides telecommunications and other services. Its segments are Power generation and transmission (GET), Power distribution and sales (DIS), Telecommunications (TEL), GAS and Holding Company (HOL).

