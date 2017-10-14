Brokerages Expect Crown Crafts, Inc. (CRWS) Will Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) to report earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Crown Crafts’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is $0.10. Crown Crafts reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Crown Crafts will report full-year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Crown Crafts.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The textile maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Crown Crafts had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $13.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 million.

CRWS has been the topic of several research reports. FBR & Co restated a “mkt perform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Crown Crafts in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crown Crafts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Crown Crafts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital set a $9.00 price target on shares of Crown Crafts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.69.

In other news, Director Donald R. Ratajczak acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $28,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,618.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Crown Crafts by 20.9% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 423,272 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 73,206 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. increased its position in Crown Crafts by 1,659.8% during the first quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 180,120 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 169,885 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Crown Crafts by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 901,752 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,439,000 after acquiring an additional 28,400 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Crown Crafts by 5.7% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 209,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors bought a new position in Crown Crafts during the first quarter valued at $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Crown Crafts (CRWS) traded up 2.36% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.50. 8,741 shares of the company traded hands. Crown Crafts has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $10.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.51 and its 200-day moving average is $6.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.37 million, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Crown Crafts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.00%.

About Crown Crafts

Crown Crafts, Inc operates indirectly through its subsidiaries, Crown Crafts Infant Products, Inc, Hamco, Inc and Carousel Designs, LLC, in the infant and toddler products segment within the consumer products industry. The Company operates though the segment of infant and toddler products. These products consist of infant and toddler bedding, bibs, soft bath products, disposable products and accessories.

