Brokerages Anticipate Mitel Networks Corporation (MITL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $233.50 Million

Brokerages expect Mitel Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:MITL) (TSE:MNW) to report $233.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mitel Networks Corporation’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $237.00 million and the lowest is $230.00 million. Mitel Networks Corporation posted sales of $279.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mitel Networks Corporation will report full-year sales of $233.50 million for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.30 billion per share. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mitel Networks Corporation.

Mitel Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:MITL) (TSE:MNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.14. Mitel Networks Corporation had a negative net margin of 20.50% and a positive return on equity of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $238.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MITL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mitel Networks Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Mitel Networks Corporation from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Mitel Networks Corporation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Mitel Networks Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Mitel Networks Corporation from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Shares of Mitel Networks Corporation (NASDAQ MITL) opened at 8.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.26 and a 200 day moving average of $7.52. Mitel Networks Corporation has a 12-month low of $6.21 and a 12-month high of $8.94. The company’s market cap is $1.04 billion.

In related news, Chairman Terence H. Matthews sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $2,922,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 40,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,870.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard D. Mcbee sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total transaction of $388,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 322,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,281,114.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,120,691 shares of company stock worth $17,436,594. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MITL. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Mitel Networks Corporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Mitel Networks Corporation by 3.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Mitel Networks Corporation by 146.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,595 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 7,483 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mitel Networks Corporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Mitel Networks Corporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mitel Networks Corporation Company Profile

Mitel Networks Corporation is a provider of business communications and collaboration software, services and solutions. The Company’s segments include Cloud and Enterprise. The Enterprise segment sells and supports products and services for premise-based customers. The Cloud segment sells and supports products that are deployed in a cloud environment.

