Brokerages Anticipate Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NTLA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) will announce earnings per share of ($0.49) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.43) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.54). Intellia Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 122.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.99) to ($1.49). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.52) to ($1.43). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Intellia Therapeutics.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.03). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.70% and a negative net margin of 204.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 million. The company’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cann reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital lowered shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intellia Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) traded down 3.18% on Wednesday, reaching $28.35. 346,975 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.83 and a 52 week high of $31.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.76 and a 200 day moving average of $25.76. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.02 billion.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Airain ltd raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 3.8% during the second quarter. Airain ltd now owns 28,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 6.1% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 5.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 6.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 4,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 117.7% during the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 4,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.52% of the company’s stock.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a genome editing company. The Company is focused on developing therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as CRISPR/Cas9. The CRISPR/Cas9 genome editing system includes two components: the Cas9 protein and the guide RNA sequence. The Cas9 protein acts like a pair of molecular scissors that initiates the natural cellular repair process to knockout, repair or insert a gene.

