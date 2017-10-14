Brokerages Anticipate Fortis Inc. (FTS) Will Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) to announce $0.44 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Fortis’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Fortis reported earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortis will report full-year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.12. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fortis.

Get Fortis Inc. alerts:

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on FTS. CIBC cut Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortis from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of Fortis (NYSE:FTS) opened at 36.63 on Friday. Fortis has a 12 month low of $29.14 and a 12 month high of $37.67. The stock has a market cap of $15.31 billion and a PE ratio of 19.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.48 and a 200 day moving average of $34.74.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Brokerages Anticipate Fortis Inc. (FTS) Will Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/brokerages-anticipate-fortis-inc-fts-will-post-earnings-of-0-44-per-share.html.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sentry Investments Corp. lifted its stake in Fortis by 36.9% in the second quarter. Sentry Investments Corp. now owns 588,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,835,000 after buying an additional 158,600 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Fortis by 4.3% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 60,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in shares of Fortis by 9.7% in the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 303,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,658,000 after acquiring an additional 26,745 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortis by 33.3% in the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 520,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,306,000 after acquiring an additional 130,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortis by 0.6% in the second quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,028,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,675 shares in the last quarter. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 420,000 retail customers in a territory comprising approximately 2,991 square kilometers located in southeastern Arizona, including the greater Tucson metropolitan area in Pima county, as well as parts of Cochise county; and 95,000 retail customers in Arizonas Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 2,994 megawatts (MW) comprising 54 MW of solar capacity.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortis (FTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.