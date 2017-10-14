Broadfin Capital LLC Takes $14.45 Million Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY)

Broadfin Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 181,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,453,000. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 1.8% of Broadfin Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Broadfin Capital LLC owned 0.20% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,723,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,094,559,000 after buying an additional 815,270 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,419,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $512,020,000 after buying an additional 759,295 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,188,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $413,811,000 after buying an additional 441,957 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,431,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,681,000 after buying an additional 96,805 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Ridge Capital L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Blue Ridge Capital L.L.C. now owns 1,590,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,488,000 after buying an additional 270,000 shares during the period. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. alerts:

In other news, President Barry E. Greene sold 85,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $10,664,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Barry E. Greene sold 76,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $7,681,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 165,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,539,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) traded down 0.97% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.00. The stock had a trading volume of 843,698 shares. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.38 and a 12-month high of $126.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.38. The firm’s market cap is $11.28 billion.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.12). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 45.53% and a negative net margin of 670.81%. The business had revenue of $15.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.86 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post ($5.20) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALNY shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 10th. BidaskClub lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services set a $90.00 price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.80.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Broadfin Capital LLC Takes $14.45 Million Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/broadfin-capital-llc-takes-14-45-million-position-in-alnylam-pharmaceuticals-inc-alny.html.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of ribonucleic acid (RNA) interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The Company is focused on the use of its N-acetylgalactosamine (GalNAc)-conjugate platform for delivery of small interfering RNAs (siRNAs).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.