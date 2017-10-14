Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Sells 3,531 Shares of Caterpillar, Inc. (CAT)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT decreased its holdings in Caterpillar, Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 126,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,531 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $13,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Motco grew its position in Caterpillar by 264.9% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in Caterpillar by 167.4% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 1st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Vetr lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.03 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $123.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.36.

Shares of Caterpillar, Inc. (NYSE:CAT) opened at 130.71 on Friday. Caterpillar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.33 and a 1-year high of $131.41. The firm has a market cap of $77.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 730.22 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.64 and a 200 day moving average of $109.30.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar, Inc. will post $5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,080.00%.

In related news, insider Bradley M. Halverson sold 182,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.05, for a total value of $20,826,898.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Suzette M. Long sold 13,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total transaction of $1,584,083.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,888.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 201,471 shares of company stock valued at $22,979,332. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

