BR-MUNIHLD FD 2 (MUH) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

News stories about BR-MUNIHLD FD 2 (NYSE:MUH) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. BR-MUNIHLD FD 2 earned a news sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the investment management company an impact score of 46.6334971658881 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of BR-MUNIHLD FD 2 (NYSE MUH) opened at 15.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.80. BR-MUNIHLD FD 2 has a 52 week low of $14.36 and a 52 week high of $16.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a $0.0675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%.

BR-MUNIHLD FD 2 Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II, Inc is a non-diversified and closed-ended management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes. The Fund seeks to invest approximately 80% of its assets in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes.

