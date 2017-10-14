Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Trims Position in Chevron Corporation (CVX)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC decreased its holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,670 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron Corporation were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Chevron Corporation by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,769,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,752,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,078 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Chevron Corporation by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,721,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $614,268,000 after buying an additional 54,154 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Chevron Corporation by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,799,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $396,362,000 after buying an additional 147,750 shares during the last quarter. Thomaspartners Inc. raised its position in Chevron Corporation by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Thomaspartners Inc. now owns 2,815,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $302,271,000 after buying an additional 657,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Chevron Corporation by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,173,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $233,274,000 after buying an additional 19,944 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron Corporation alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/bowling-portfolio-management-llc-trims-position-in-chevron-corporation-cvx.html.

In related news, insider James William Johnson sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total value of $3,431,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Patricia E. Yarrington sold 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $4,329,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,866,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,312 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,343. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE CVX) opened at 119.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.81 billion, a PE ratio of 38.64 and a beta of 1.24. Chevron Corporation has a 52-week low of $99.87 and a 52-week high of $120.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.64 and a 200 day moving average of $108.31.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Chevron Corporation had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $34.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.78) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post $3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CVX. Barclays PLC upgraded shares of Chevron Corporation to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Chevron Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “market perform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Chevron Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America Corporation restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Chevron Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Chevron Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.07.

Chevron Corporation Profile

Chevron Corporation (Chevron) manages its investments in subsidiaries and affiliates, and provides administrative, financial, management and technology support to the United States and international subsidiaries that engage in integrated energy and chemicals operations. The Company operates through two business segments: Upstream and Downstream.

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.