Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (BCEI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $38.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The Company’s core operating areas are the DJ Basin in Colorado and the Cotton Valley formation in southern Arkansas. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on BCEI. KeyCorp reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, September 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bonanza Creek Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Shares of Bonanza Creek Energy (BCEI) opened at 34.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s market cap is $695.40 million. Bonanza Creek Energy has a one year low of $23.33 and a one year high of $40.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.55 and its 200-day moving average is $43.56.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scepter Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $156,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $181,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $304,000. 91.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc (Bonanza Creek) is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of onshore oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The Company’s oil and liquids-weighted assets are concentrated primarily in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Dorcheat Macedonia Field in southern Arkansas.

