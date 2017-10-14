BOK Financial Corporation (BOKF) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Accern Reports

Press coverage about BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) has trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. BOK Financial Corporation earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the bank an impact score of 45.5505877252205 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BOK Financial Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded BOK Financial Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of BOK Financial Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stephens set a $95.00 price objective on BOK Financial Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded BOK Financial Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. BOK Financial Corporation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.25.

BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) opened at 88.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.01. BOK Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $68.55 and a 1-year high of $90.69.

BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $387.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.52 million. BOK Financial Corporation had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 18.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BOK Financial Corporation will post $5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Stacy Kymes sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $255,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,627 shares in the company, valued at $2,520,072.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen D. Grossi sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total value of $44,891.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,493.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BOK Financial Corporation Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company offers full service banking in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona and Kansas/Missouri. The Company’s segments include Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management and Other.

