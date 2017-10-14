Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (BCC) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (NYSE:BCC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Boise Cascade Company operates as a wood products manufacturer and building materials distributor. The Company manufactures engineered wood products, plywood, lumber and particleboard and distributes wood products, such as decking, EWP, lumber, panel, particleboard, and MDF products. It has operations primarily in the United States and Canada. Boise Cascade Company is headquartered in Boise, Idaho. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Boise Cascade, L.L.C. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Boise Cascade, L.L.C. in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a buy rating for the company. Vertical Research cut shares of Boise Cascade, L.L.C. from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Boise Cascade, L.L.C. in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Boise Cascade, L.L.C. from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Boise Cascade, L.L.C. has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.20.

Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (BCC) opened at 34.95 on Tuesday. Boise Cascade, L.L.C. has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $35.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 2.08.

Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (NYSE:BCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.04). Boise Cascade, L.L.C. had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 1.13%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Boise Cascade, L.L.C. will post $1.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Kelly E. Hibbs sold 1,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $47,596.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,868 shares in the company, valued at $814,842. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Carlile sold 17,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $557,276.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,015,998. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,290 shares of company stock worth $741,616. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Boise Cascade, L.L.C. by 8.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,291,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $160,857,000 after acquiring an additional 401,463 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Boise Cascade, L.L.C. by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,552,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,850,000 after acquiring an additional 213,736 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Boise Cascade, L.L.C. by 16.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,833,301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,132,000 after acquiring an additional 405,572 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Boise Cascade, L.L.C. by 15.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 953,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,972,000 after acquiring an additional 128,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Boise Cascade, L.L.C. by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 909,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,654,000 after acquiring an additional 34,986 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

About Boise Cascade, L.L.C.

Boise Cascade Company is an integrated wood products manufacturer and building materials distributor with operations throughout the United States and one manufacturing facility in Canada. The Company is also a producer of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood in North America. The Company operates through three segments: Wood Products, Building Materials Distribution, and Corporate and Other.

