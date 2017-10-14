BNP Paribas Analysts Give Swiss Re AG (SREN) a CHF 90 Price Target

BNP Paribas set a CHF 90 price target on Swiss Re AG (VTX:SREN) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Swiss Re AG in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank AG set a CHF 104 price objective on shares of Swiss Re AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 104.30 price objective on shares of Swiss Re AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a CHF 111 price objective on shares of Swiss Re AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc set a CHF 103 price target on shares of Swiss Re AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Swiss Re AG presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of CHF 93.01.

Swiss Re AG (VTX SREN) opened at 91.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of CHK 29.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.18. Swiss Re AG has a 1-year low of CHK 81.65 and a 1-year high of CHK 98.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of CHK 86.84 and a 200-day moving average of CHK 88.70.

About Swiss Re AG

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

