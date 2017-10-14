BMO Capital Markets Analysts Give Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) a $17.00 Price Target

BMO Capital Markets set a $17.00 target price on Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $20.00 price target on Marathon Oil Corporation and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup Inc. raised Marathon Oil Corporation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Stephens initiated coverage on Marathon Oil Corporation in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Group LLC set a $12.00 price target on Marathon Oil Corporation and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Marathon Oil Corporation from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.06.
Shares of Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) traded up 0.95% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.75. 11,382,952 shares of the company traded hands. Marathon Oil Corporation has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $19.28. The stock’s market capitalization is $11.69 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.50 and a 200-day moving average of $13.06.
Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Marathon Oil Corporation had a negative net margin of 140.22% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Oil Corporation will post ($0.44) EPS for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in Marathon Oil Corporation by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 66,441 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Marathon Oil Corporation by 95.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 465,155 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,510,000 after acquiring an additional 227,714 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Marathon Oil Corporation in the second quarter worth $403,000. Proxima Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil Corporation in the second quarter worth $4,088,000. Finally, 1st Global Advisors Inc. raised its position in Marathon Oil Corporation by 3.3% in the second quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 52,744 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.
Marathon Oil Corporation Company Profile
Marathon Oil Corporation is an exploration and production (E&P) company. The Company operates through three segments: North America E&P, International E&P and Oil Sands Mining. The North America E&P segment explores for, produces and markets crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas in North America.
Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.