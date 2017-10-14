BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Invests $1.07 Million in Square, Inc. (SQ)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 45,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Square by 0.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Square by 1.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 2.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 10,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Square by 1.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Square by 1.1% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Square Inc. alerts:

In related news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $10,008,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 507,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,694,772.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sarah Friar sold 38,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $1,089,024.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 366,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,382,681.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 972,800 shares of company stock valued at $25,520,512. 32.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SQ has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Square from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Vetr raised shares of Square from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.28 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Citigroup Inc. increased their price target on shares of Square from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Square presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.11.

Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) opened at 32.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.32 and a 200-day moving average of $23.79. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $10.88 and a one year high of $33.22. The firm’s market cap is $12.59 billion.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.64 million. Square had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 12.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post $0.24 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Invests $1.07 Million in Square, Inc. (SQ)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/bluecrest-capital-management-ltd-invests-1-07-million-in-square-inc-sq.html.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc (Square) is a commerce ecosystem. The Company enables its sellers start, run and grow their businesses. It combines software with hardware to enable sellers to turn mobile devices and computing devices into payments and point-of-sale solutions. Once a seller downloads the Square Point of Sale mobile application, they can take their first payment.

Receive News & Ratings for Square Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.