Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. (BCRH) Receives Underperform Rating from Raymond James Financial, Inc.

Raymond James Financial, Inc. reissued their underperform rating on shares of Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:BCRH) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. alerts:

Shares of Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings (NYSE:BCRH) traded down 5.06% during trading on Friday, hitting $16.90. 64,458 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.99 and a 200 day moving average of $18.44. The company has a market cap of $148.06 million, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.07. Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings has a 1-year low of $13.75 and a 1-year high of $20.83.

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings (NYSE:BCRH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.09 million. Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings had a net margin of 38.93% and a return on equity of 8.84%. Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings will post $1.80 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. (BCRH) Receives Underperform Rating from Raymond James Financial, Inc.” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/blue-capital-reinsurance-holdings-ltd-bcrh-receives-underperform-rating-from-raymond-james-financial-inc.html.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.57%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BCRH. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 108,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 10,130 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 181,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 64,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Finally, Ativo Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 48,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 40.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. provides collateralized reinsurance in the property catastrophe market and invests in various insurance-linked securities. The Company conducts its operations through its subsidiaries, including Blue Capital Re Ltd. (Blue Capital Re), which provides collateralized reinsurance, and Blue Capital Re ILS Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.