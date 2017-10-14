BlackRock Inc. Increases Stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,558,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,013 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 3.96% of LPL Financial Holdings worth $151,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings by 1.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings during the first quarter worth approximately $171,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings by 10.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings by 1,477.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 6,545 shares during the period. Finally, ARP Americas LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial Holdings in the second quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial Holdings Inc. alerts:

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) opened at 53.00 on Friday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $30.18 and a one year high of $53.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.16 and its 200 day moving average is $43.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.87.

LPL Financial Holdings (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. LPL Financial Holdings had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post $2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/blackrock-inc-increases-stake-in-lpl-financial-holdings-inc-lpla.html.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LPLA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial Holdings in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of LPL Financial Holdings in a report on Monday, July 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of LPL Financial Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial Holdings from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LPL Financial Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

About LPL Financial Holdings

LPL Financial Holdings Inc is a broker-dealer, a custodian for registered investment advisors and an independent consultant to retirement plans. The Company provides a platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors, including financial advisors at financial institutions across the country.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.