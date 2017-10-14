Biopharmx Corp (BPMX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Biopharmx Corp (NYSE:BPMX) will report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Biopharmx Corp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Biopharmx Corp posted earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, December 12th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biopharmx Corp will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.20). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.15). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Biopharmx Corp.
Biopharmx Corp (NYSE:BPMX) traded up 0.8741% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.2885. 614,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s market cap is $22.98 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.30 and its 200 day moving average is $0.45. Biopharmx Corp has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $0.90.
Biopharmx Corp Company Profile
BioPharmX Corporation is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on utilizing its drug delivery technologies to develop and commercialize prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address markets in women’s health and dermatology. Its portfolio of product candidates includes two clinical stage product candidates: BPX01, which is a topical antibiotic for the treatment of acne based on a formulation of minocycline, and BPX03, which is a molecular iodine (I2) tablet for the treatment of benign breast pain associated with fibrocystic breast condition (FBC) and cyclic mastalgia.
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Biopharmx Corp (BPMX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Biopharmx Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biopharmx Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.