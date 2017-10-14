Biogen Inc. (BIIB) Shares Sold by Numeric Investors LLC

Numeric Investors LLC lowered its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 62.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,902 shares during the quarter. Numeric Investors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the first quarter valued at $102,000. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Biogen by 14.9% during the second quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. boosted its position in Biogen by 93.2% during the second quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. now owns 454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its position in Biogen by 16.8% during the first quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Biogen by 1.2% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on BIIB shares. Vetr cut shares of Biogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $319.53 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Cowen and Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $271.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Biogen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.49.

In other Biogen news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 4,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.01, for a total transaction of $1,442,509.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,455,042.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 7,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $2,211,030.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,761,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ BIIB) opened at 337.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 0.77. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.28 and a 52 week high of $338.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $318.53 and its 200 day moving average is $283.34.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.36 by $0.68. Biogen had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post $21.54 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering therapies to people living with serious neurological, rare and autoimmune diseases. The Company markets products, including TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS), FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis and SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

