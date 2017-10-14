Biogen (BIIB) and Argos Therapeutics (ARGS) Critical Analysis

Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) and Argos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARGS) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Biogen has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Argos Therapeutics has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Biogen and Argos Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biogen $11.72 billion 6.09 $6.42 billion $15.23 22.17 Argos Therapeutics $485,347.00 19.26 -$44.47 million ($1.48) -0.11

Biogen has higher revenue and earnings than Argos Therapeutics. Argos Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Biogen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.7% of Biogen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.9% of Argos Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Biogen shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.2% of Argos Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Biogen and Argos Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biogen 28.10% 37.42% 20.12% Argos Therapeutics -12,391.15% -1,532.49% -92.03%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Biogen and Argos Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biogen 0 11 12 1 2.58 Argos Therapeutics 0 3 0 0 2.00

Biogen presently has a consensus price target of $332.91, indicating a potential downside of 1.40%. Argos Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $4.13, indicating a potential upside of 2,331.37%. Given Argos Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Argos Therapeutics is more favorable than Biogen.

Summary

Biogen beats Argos Therapeutics on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering therapies to people living with serious neurological, rare and autoimmune diseases. The Company markets products, including TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS), FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis and SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA). It also has a collaboration agreement with Genentech, Inc. (Genentech), a member of the Roche Group, with respect to RITUXAN for the treatment of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and other conditions, GAZYVA indicated for the treatment of CLL and follicular lymphoma, and other anti-CD20 therapies. The Company’s product candidate includes OCREVUS; Biosimilar adalimumab; Aducanumab; E2609; BIIB074; BAN2401; Opicinumab; CIRARA; BIIB061; BIIB054; BIIB067, and BIIB068.

About Argos Therapeutics

Argos Therapeutics, Inc. (Argos) is an immuno-oncology company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of individualized immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases based on its technology platform called Arcelis. The Company’s Arcelis technology platform utilizes biological components from a patient’s own cancer cells or virus to generate individualized immunotherapies. The Company is engaged in the development of AGS-003 for the treatment of metastatic renal cell carcinoma (mRCC), and other cancers. It is conducting a pivotal Phase III clinical trial of AGS-003 plus sunitinib or another targeted therapy for the treatment of newly diagnosed mRCC under a special protocol assessment (SPA). It is engaged in the development of AGS-004 for the treatment of Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV). It has conducted over three clinical trials of AGS-004, including a Phase IIb clinical trial, Phase IIa clinical trial and Phase I clinical trial.

