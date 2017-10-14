BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (BDSI) Given a $5.00 Price Target by HC Wainwright Analysts

HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price objective on BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) in a report issued on Friday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BDSI. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Sunday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott boosted their price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a fair value rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Roth Capital set a $5.00 price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $4.00 price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.29.

Shares of BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ BDSI) traded down 0.85% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.90. 481,146 shares of the company traded hands. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $3.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.94 and its 200 day moving average is $2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.88 million, a P/E ratio of 103.57 and a beta of 0.95.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will post $0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark A. Sirgo sold 24,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total value of $67,419.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,509,262 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,470.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark A. Sirgo sold 201,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.84, for a total transaction of $571,899.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,509,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,286,304.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 402,127 shares of company stock valued at $1,142,798 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 59.0% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 37,715 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 22.2% in the second quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 3,477,673 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,737,000 after buying an additional 632,853 shares during the period. KCG Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 469.9% in the first quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. now owns 110,728 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 91,297 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 5.9% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,007,006 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 56,550 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 10.1% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 488,767 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 44,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company develops and commercializes, either on its own or in partnerships with third parties, applications of approved therapeutics to address unmet medical needs using drug delivery technologies. The Company develops pharmaceutical products aimed principally in the areas of pain management and addiction.

