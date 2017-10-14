Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (BIO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of products and systems for the life science research, healthcare, analytical chemistry, and other markets worldwide. The company’s products are used to separate complex chemical and biological materials, and to identify, analyze, and purify their components. It operates in two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The Life Science segment offers electrophoresis, image analysis, molecular detection, chromatography, gene transfer, sample preparation, and amplification products and services. The Clinical Diagnostics segment provides control, autoimmune, diabetes, and blood virus testing products. Bio-Rad is renowned worldwide among hospitals, universities, major research institutions, as well as biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies for its commitment to quality and customer service. The company is headquartered in Hercules, California. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. BidaskClub raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Bio-Rad Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.00.

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) opened at 223.11 on Thursday. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 1-year low of $154.89 and a 1-year high of $242.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $222.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 440.93 and a beta of 0.91.

In related news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 700 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.91, for a total transaction of $151,137.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,774.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 28.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1,385.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 9,008 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 7.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,309 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Clinton Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $212,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $1,023,000. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $646,000. 62.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc (Bio-Rad) is a manufacturer and distributor of its life science research and clinical diagnostics products. The Company operates through two segments: Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. It manufactures and supplies the life science research, healthcare, analytical chemistry and other markets with a range of products and systems used to separate complex chemical and biological materials and to identify, analyze and purify their components.

