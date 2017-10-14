BidaskClub Upgrades InVitae Corp (NVTA) to “Buy”

InVitae Corp (NASDAQ:NVTA) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

NVTA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised InVitae Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of InVitae Corp in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

InVitae Corp (NASDAQ NVTA) opened at 9.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.42 and its 200-day moving average is $9.42. InVitae Corp has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $10.96. The company’s market cap is $426.73 million.

InVitae Corp (NASDAQ:NVTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $14.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 million. InVitae Corp had a negative return on equity of 153.27% and a negative net margin of 199.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 157.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.77) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that InVitae Corp will post ($2.35) EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in InVitae Corp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its position in InVitae Corp by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in InVitae Corp by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,733 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its position in InVitae Corp by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 17,121 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in InVitae Corp by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter.

About InVitae Corp

Invitae Corporation utilizes an integrated portfolio of laboratory processes, software tools and informatics capabilities to process deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA)-containing samples, analyze information about patient-specific genetic variation and generate test reports for clinicians and their patients.

