Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) insider Bernard Ravina sold 10,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $223,223.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Bernard Ravina also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Voyager Therapeutics Inc. alerts:

On Thursday, July 20th, Bernard Ravina sold 5,490 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $54,900.00.

On Monday, September 11th, Bernard Ravina sold 16,470 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $211,968.90.

On Tuesday, September 5th, Bernard Ravina sold 5,490 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $54,900.00.

Shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ VYGR) opened at 20.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.72 and its 200 day moving average is $11.51. The firm’s market capitalization is $543.71 million. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $25.99.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 46.15% and a negative net margin of 712.22%. Analysts anticipate that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post ($2.84) EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Bernard Ravina Sells 10,980 Shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (VYGR) Stock” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/bernard-ravina-sells-10980-shares-of-voyager-therapeutics-inc-vygr-stock.html.

Several research firms have issued reports on VYGR. Raymond James Financial, Inc. began coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 30th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 4,343 shares during the period. Hershey Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 163.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hershey Trust Co. now owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 8,921 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company. The Company focuses on developing treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system (CNS). The Company’s pipeline consists of programs for CNS indications, including advanced Parkinson’s disease; a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); Huntington’s disease; Friedreich’s ataxia; frontotemporal dementia/Alzheimer’s disease, and severe chronic pain.

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.